Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Decreases By 5.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 25,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,862. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 541.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 679.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.