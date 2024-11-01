Short Interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Drops By 6.3%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $9,839,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,103,888.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $9,839,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,103,888.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,705,891 shares of company stock worth $455,601,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,767,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.88.

CVNA stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. 2,645,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,373. Carvana has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $259.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,755.76 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

