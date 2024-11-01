Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Expands By 6.2%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
