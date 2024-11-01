Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Decreases By 9.6%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

ENLC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 1,328,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 2.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 176.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 184,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

