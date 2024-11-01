Short Interest in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Expands By 6.9%

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 752,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.
Ferrovial Stock Up 0.4 %
FER traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. 11,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,512. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71.
Ferrovial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial
About Ferrovial
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
See Also
