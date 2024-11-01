Short Interest in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Expands By 6.9%

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FERGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 752,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.4 %

FER traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. 11,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,512. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth approximately $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at $59,403,000.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

