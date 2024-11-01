Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Grows By 7.5%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.40 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.48.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
