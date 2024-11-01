Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Grows By 7.5%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.40 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.