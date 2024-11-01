Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Increases By 7.7%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DMAT opened at $16.14 on Friday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,353.11 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 1.71% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.