Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Increases By 7.7%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAT opened at $16.14 on Friday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,353.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Global X Disruptive Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 1.71% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.