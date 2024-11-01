Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declines By 5.5%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

