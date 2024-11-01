Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Increases By 7.5%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MarineMax Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,273. The company has a market capitalization of $639.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZO. Benchmark assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 11.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 534,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MarineMax by 212.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

