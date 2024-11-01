Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Silgan Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Silgan has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. Silgan’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

