Silver Coast Investments LLC Buys 3,665 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 12.3% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $33,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after buying an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,749. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

