Silver Coast Investments LLC Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in Nutrien by 164.4% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,763 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,058,000 after buying an additional 844,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $38,176,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NTR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 257,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

