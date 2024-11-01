Silver Coast Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.11. 1,064,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $474.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

