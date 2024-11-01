Silver Coast Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.27. 536,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,168. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.04 and its 200 day moving average is $451.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $385.12 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

