Silver Coast Investments LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Silver Coast Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Duke Energy by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

