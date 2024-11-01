Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE SKY traded up $4.16 on Thursday, reaching $92.39. 79,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,780.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,040.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,398,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.