Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

