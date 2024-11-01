Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $126,488.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,028.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $157,324.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $554,226.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $126,488.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,028.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

