SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 10800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOMP. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 496,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.