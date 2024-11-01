SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,631. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $26.63.
