SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI) Announces Dividend of $0.09

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MYCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.