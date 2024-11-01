SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI) Announces Dividend of $0.09

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

