Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of SXI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.54. 6,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

