Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.