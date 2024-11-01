SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.64 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

