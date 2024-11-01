SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $266.59 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.86.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

