SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $232.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.63 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

