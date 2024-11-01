SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $130.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.34.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

