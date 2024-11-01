SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 409 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $156.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

