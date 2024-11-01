Stephens Inc. AR Has $58.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.