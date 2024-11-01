Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $502.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

