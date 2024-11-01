Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $331.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $198.68 and a twelve month high of $349.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.