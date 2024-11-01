Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 5,373 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 4.80% of Encore Capital Group worth $53,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $45.68 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.