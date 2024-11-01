Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 16,381 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,279 shares of the software’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.45% of Altair Engineering worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.44, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $4,758,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,255,936.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,951.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,360 shares of company stock worth $35,476,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

