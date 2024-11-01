STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE STM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.67. 6,801,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

