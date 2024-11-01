StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of TCI opened at $27.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

