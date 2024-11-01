Storj Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Storj has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $173.91 million and $15.16 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,840,257 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

