Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Shares of LRN opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

