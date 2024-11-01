Summit Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19,404.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after buying an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

