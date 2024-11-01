Summit Wealth Partners LLC Buys 52 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $198.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.30 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

