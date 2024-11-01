Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,323 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

