Summit Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $204.82 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.