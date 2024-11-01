SUNDOG Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $142.74 million and approximately $83.31 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,327.66 or 0.99789238 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,072.22 or 0.99426796 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,636 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.14633404 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $86,563,664.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

