SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 27.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 12,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,477.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.