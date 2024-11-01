Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $37,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $10,554,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $513.61 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

