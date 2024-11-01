T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

TROW stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

