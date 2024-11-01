TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TAL stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 328.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.