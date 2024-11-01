TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COHU. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Cohu Trading Down 4.0 %

COHU opened at $24.92 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

