TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $497,035.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,039,706.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

