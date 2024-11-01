Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. 257,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,257. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

