Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 416,898 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

